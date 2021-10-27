The Ethical Life podcast: Does regulating social media thwart free speech?

Episode 24: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada debate what responsibility Facebook has to control the content we see in our news feeds. In the second segment, they look at the continued struggles companies face in trying to fill open positions and whether this is a true turning point in how Americans view work. And in the third segment, they talk about whether parents should be able to exert genetic control over their offspring.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Facebook should stop pretending it has such high standards, by Matthew Yglesias

Where are the workers? Cutoff of jobless aid spurs no influx, by Christopher Rugaber and Casey Smith, The Associated Press and Report for America

Polygenic screening of embryos is here, but is it ethical?, by Phillip Ball of The Guardian

Subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0