The Ethical Life podcast: Does student loan forgiveness promote equity?

On the eighth episode of “The Ethical Life," Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the proposal to forgive student loan debt and whether that’s an equitable idea, if boycotts are in effective tactic to get companies to change their policies and why we should consider increasing the pay of our politicians to get a better slate of candidates.
What we’ve been reading:
Rick: El Paso Heeded the Warnings and Avoided a Winter Catastrophe, by Sierra Juarez of Texas Monthly
Scott: The Boredom Economy, by Sydney Ember of the New York Times
Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.