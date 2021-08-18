The Ethical Life podcast: How can we move from despair to action in climate change fight?

Episode 19: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the recent report about the climate and what actions we can take to possibly avoid a catastrophe. Next, they talk about the compassion fatigue many health care providers feel as COVID cases spike yet again. And in the third segment, they debate whether homeowners hold opinions that are hurting the availability of affordable housing.

