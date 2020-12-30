The Ethical Life podcast: How can we reclaim trust with our leaders and each other?

On the fourth episode of “The Ethical Life,” Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss why trust is lacking in our society, both with our elected leaders and with each other, and why kindness might be the most important political virtue.

We discuss why the citizens of Flint, Mich., still are wary of drinking the water, even though officials says it’s finally safe, how needlessly regulating things such as frozen cherry pies make people skeptical of the role of government in our lives, and why journalism is important to keep people informed and to shine a light on corruption.

In addition, we talk about whether the right people are getting the COVID-19 vaccines first, and if politicians should be at the front of the line?

We also discuss a recent study that found adding context to controversial monuments does little to change people’s minds and the role confirmation bias plays in how we understand our past.

We highlight a recent article that demonstrates the importance of ethics in hospitals, when the number of people needing care exceeds the amount of care that can be provided.

On a lighter note, we talk about the recent push by Florida officials to promote the eating of python meat as a way to control this invasive species.