The Ethical Life podcast: How will today's society be judged in 50 years?

Scott Rada and Richard Kyte predict what people 50 years from now will think of our society today. Later, they talk about the role luck plays in our lives. And, because this is our 13th episode, they'll look at the belief in superstitions, and why some people rely more on the supernatural rather than science and logic.
Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.