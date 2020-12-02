The Ethical Life podcast: Is shame a useful tactic in getting others to wear masks?

On the second episode of “The Ethical Life” podcast, Scott Rada and Richard Kyte discuss a wide range of issues, including:
- Are people expressing relief now that the presidential election is over?
- What can we learn from a feuding family in a hospital waiting room?
- Can shaming someone for not wearing a mask inside a busy supermarket be a useful tactic?
- Will vaccines be the next big political fight?
- What does the story of Santa Claus say about us?
Here are the links to some of the stories referenced in this episode:
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson: Don't worry kids, COVID won't stop Father Christmas, by Reuters
Staff at Jordan Peterson's publisher protest new book plans, by Allison Flood at The Guardian
'Time For My Flag to Go Up': How Anti-Trumpers Are Reclaiming the American Flag, by Joanna Weiss for Politico
Richard Kyte's 2018 column about Colin Kaepernick
You can subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts and Spotify.
Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!