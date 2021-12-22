The Ethical Life podcast: Nine bold predictions for 2022

Episode 28: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada are joined by special guest Chris Lay to forecast what will happen in the near year. Topics include the future of vaccines, which film will win the Best Picture Oscar and the political future of Liz Cheney.
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis. Chris Lay is the podcast operations manager for Lee Enterprises and host of Lee's entertainment-focused podcast.