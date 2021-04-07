The Ethical Life podcast: Should gun owners take the lead on firearm safety?

With America's attention yet again on gun violence, Scott Rada and Richard Kyte talk how their different life experiences frame how they each look at firearm safety and why guns are such a cultural symbol for so many people. Also discussed is a column Richard wrote in 2011 about how rural and urban people view this issue so differently.

Later in the episode, Scott and Richard discuss a poll released just before Easter that shows that for the first time a majority of Americans say they no longer belong to a particular church.

Finally, we tackle two ethical dilemmas, one about whether politics belongs in professional sports and the other about how to deal with a bad boss.