The Ethical Life podcast: Should Joe Biden have named his new dog Brandon?

Episode 29: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the “Let’s Go Brandon” chant and what it says about us as a nation. Next they discuss UFOs and so why many people are obsessed with the question about whether we’re alone in the universe. And in our third segment, they look at a recent study that shows vaccine mandates might not be working as intended.

"Three cheers for 'Let's Go Brandon," by Marc Thiessen, The Washington Post

"What we believe about UFOs," by Harry Reid, The New York Times

"See where 12 million U.S. employees are affected by government vaccine mandates," The New York Times

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

