The Ethical Life podcast: Should medical error by nurse have led to criminal charges?

Episode 36: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent case where a former nurse in Tennessee was convicted of two felonies and now faces eight years in prison for a fatal medication mistake. Next, they discuss how fear of others can seep into our consciousness, and how that can change the way we act. And in the third segment, they look at the ethical considerations that go into designing our infrastructure.
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.