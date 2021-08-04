The Ethical Life podcast: Should more companies mandate vaccines for their workers?

Episode 18: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent spike in COVID cases and what more can be done to increase the number of people getting the vaccine. Also discussed is how the pandemic has contributed to job burnout among so many workers.
The third segment looks at the unexpected withdrawal last week of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and why this — like so many things in our lives — quickly turned into such a polarizing debate.
Links to stories discussed during the podcast:
A recent Vox article says we should mandate vaccines, not masks. Does this go too far? Are such mandates better handled by private companies?
Why is the FDA seemingly slow to fully approve the vaccine, and how much of a difference would full approval actually make?
According to a recent report by ABC News, burnout in the American workforce, which surveys indicate was a widespread problem even before the pandemic, is an issue that employers and managers can no longer afford to ignore.
A column by James Boyd, who covers University of Illinois athletics for Lee Enterprises, says Biles is not a 'quitter,' and she doesn't owe her fans or her country anything.
You can subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.
Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.