The Ethical Life podcast: Should more companies mandate vaccines for their workers?

Episode 18: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent spike in COVID cases and what more can be done to increase the number of people getting the vaccine. Also discussed is how the pandemic has contributed to job burnout among so many workers.

The third segment looks at the unexpected withdrawal last week of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and why this — like so many things in our lives — quickly turned into such a polarizing debate.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

A recent Vox article says we should mandate vaccines, not masks. Does this go too far? Are such mandates better handled by private companies?

Why is the FDA seemingly slow to fully approve the vaccine, and how much of a difference would full approval actually make?