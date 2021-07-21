 Skip to main content
The Ethical Life podcast: Should we cheer recent trips to space by billionaire businessman?
The Ethical Life podcast: Should we cheer recent trips to space by billionaire businessman?

Episode 17: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent trips to space by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. Are those expensive excursions an exciting way to show the promise of space tourism or if they're simply vanity projects that ignore the more pressing needs back on Earth?

The hosts also debate whether teens should be able to get vaccinated without their parents’ consent, and they discuss a recent study that shows how Americans have lost confidence in big institutions.

John Thoe: Climate crisis: Ethics of space tourism

Dr. Larissa Morgan: COVID-19 Vaccination of Minors Without Parental Consent

Axios: Massive trust gap splits America

Gallup: Americans' confidence in major U.S. institutions dips

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

