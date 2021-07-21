The Ethical Life podcast: Should we cheer recent trips to space by billionaires?

Episode 17: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent trips to space by Richard Branson and Jeff Bezos. Are those expensive excursions an exciting way to show the promise of space tourism or are they simply vanity projects that ignore the more pressing needs back on Earth?

The hosts also debate whether teens should be able to get vaccinated without their parents’ consent, and they discuss a recent study that shows how Americans have lost confidence in big institutions.