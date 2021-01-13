The Ethical Life podcast: Unity or accountability, which is more important after an insurrection?

On the fifth episode of “The Ethical Life,” Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the fallout one week after the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Topics discussed include:

False information and conspiracy theories were to blame, but what can be done — in both the short and long term — to reduce the chances of violent uprisings like this from happening again?

Would the Republican Party be in a stronger place today had Hillary Clinton defeated Donald Trump in 2016, and is the GOP now at risk of splitting in two?

Many of our elected leaders say this mayhem is not who we are as a country — but is that necessarily true?

Social media was filled with people comparing the violence at the Capitol with the protests around racial justice earlier this summer. Are there any similarities between the two?

Has isolation because of COVID-19 pushed us into an even more polarized society, and can prosperity be dangerous because we don’t have a common enemy to bring us together?

Was it right for CEOs of big companies — often in the tech world — to fill the vacuum of leadership at this key moment? And how do we moderate free speech when provocative speech often gets the most attention.