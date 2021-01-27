The Ethical Life podcast: Were we too timid in testing coronavirus vaccines?

What have we learned during this pandemic that will help be better prepared for the next one?

Dr. Jim Bailey serves as the Robert S. Pearce endowed chair in internal medicine, professor of medicine and preventive medicine, and director for the Center for Health Systems Improvement at the University of Tennessee Health Science Center. He is also part of a study funded by the National Institute for Health to look at how COVID-19 is disproportionately affecting disadvantaged communities.

Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.