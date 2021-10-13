 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical

The Ethical Life podcast: What are the ethical pitfalls of Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas?

  • 0

Episode 23: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the lessons we can all learn from Halloween, why Thanksgiving is more than the just the day before Black Friday, and how families can strike a balance between the secular and religious traditions of Christmas.

Subscribe to this podcast at Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Spotify.

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News