The Ethical Life podcast: What are the ethical pitfalls of Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas?

Episode 23: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the lessons we can all learn from Halloween, why Thanksgiving is more than the just the day before Black Friday, and how families can strike a balance between the secular and religious traditions of Christmas.
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.