The Ethical Life podcast: What can be done to make police stops safer?

In the wake of the conviction this week of Derek Chauvin, Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss what work still needs to be done to make interactions with police safer.

Later, we'll look at the debate — both ethical and medical — about the FDA’s decision to pause the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. And with graduation season nearly here, we’ll talk about what advice we should be giving young adults as they head out into the world.

Here are links to material mentioned in the podcast:

99 Percent Invisible had a story about how emergency medical transport was once a role filled by police officers, and how we learned to hand off that responsibility to people who were better equipped to handle those situations.

A story by NPR quotes author and law professor Paul Butler. He says he has his students do a ride-a-long with a police officer who invites the students to play a game the officer calls “Pick That Car.”