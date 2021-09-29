The Ethical Life podcast: What caused the dramatic spike in 2020 homicide rate?

Episode 22: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss what's behind the huge spike in the murder rate last year. In the second segment, they debate what’s getting in the way of building more affordable housing. And in the third segment, they talk about what if anything can still be done to change the minds of those who refuse to get vaccinated.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Philadelphia Inquirer columnist Will Bunch thinks Americans have a problem with unchecked rage.

The Brooklyn Daily Eagle reports that a major housing development in Brooklyn was derailed because a nearby community garden would not get enough sunlight.

Tech writer David Pogue asked in a recent tweet whether a website that collects the names and photos of vocal anti-vaxxers who then died of COVID is unnecessarily cruel, or a useful reminder to anyone on the fence?

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0