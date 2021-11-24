The Ethical Life podcast: What does it mean to be a good COVID citizen?

Episode 26: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the unpredictable nature of the pandemic and whether our lives can return to normal anytime soon. Next they discuss the Kyle Rittenhouse verdict and how moral outrage often ignores the law. And in the third segment, they look at a recent survey that asked young people in 21 countries about their futures.
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.