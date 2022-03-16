The Ethical Life podcast: What has Volodymyr Zelenskyy taught us about heroism?

Episode 34: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about why certain people seem to be able to be at their best in the worst of situations. Next they look at whether the liberal talking point that there’s no such thing as an ethical billionaire is true. And as the pandemic seems to be waning across America, they discuss how to balance forgetting the worst parts of the past two years while not ignoring the lessons we should all learn.
Links to stories discussed during the podcast:
An unlikely hero. We look at Volodymyr Zelenskyy's rise, by David Leonhardt of The New York Times
Ukraine's heroic Zelenskyy unites divided Americans against Putin, by Ewan Palmer, Newsweek
COVID has made global inequality much worse, by Joseph E. Stiglitz, Scientific American
Thorstein Veblen’s theory of the leisure class, by Rob Henderson, Quillette
We Will Forget Much of the Pandemic. That’s a Good Thing, by Dr. Scott Small, The New York Times
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.
