The Ethical Life podcast: What's our responsibility to the people of Afghanistan?

Episode 20: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss the moral responsibility we have to the people of Afghanistan after 20 years of war in their county. Next they talk about whether it’s appropriate to treat those who have been vaccinated from COVID differently than those who have chosen to get the shot. And in the third segment, they debate the ethics of gambling, which continues to see a rapid expansion across the country.

