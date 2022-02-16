The Ethical Life podcast: When are protests worth the societal disruption?

Episode 32: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about the recent protests by tuckers in Canada and when and whether it’s OK to disrupt people’s everyday lives to get your voice heard. In the second segment they discuss the vacancy on the Supreme Court and whether President Joe Biden was right to narrow the list of potential nominees to just black women. And in the third segment, they look at recent efforts across the nation to ban certain books and who should decide what’s appropriate.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

The Ottawa trucker protests are a test of democracy, by The New York Times Editorial Board

Americans are divided on the Supreme Court and Biden’s handling of a new justice, by Ipsos

Senators spar over Biden’s pledge to pick Black woman for SCOTUS seat, by Politico

Biden quest for judicial diversity goes beyond race, gender, by The Associated Press

Book Ban Efforts Spread Across the U.S., by The New York Times

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

