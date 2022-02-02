The Ethical Life podcast: Which jobs get top marks for honesty, ethics?

Episode 31: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about Gallup's annual rankings of the honesty and ethics of various professions. In the second segment they discuss a recent column that says we should stop worrying about "the way things used to be.” And in the third segment, they look at what Americans like about their health care.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

Gallup: Military Brass, Judges Among Professions at New Image Lows, by Lydia Saad

Why you should stop worrying about 'the way things used to be,' by Jason Feifer

What Americans like about their health care, by Timothy Taylor

Do I Really Need a Toilet? And other questions you can’t believe you ask yourself when you’re looking for an apartment in New York, by Stephen Ruddy, The New York Times

Richard Kyte: Here's how to teach children to be ethical Commentary: The mistake I most often see parents make is worrying too much about raising perfect kids.

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

