The Ethical Life podcast: Why are school board meetings latest front in culture war fight?

Episode 21: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada discuss what's behind the anger and mayhem at many local governmental meetings in response to mask mandates. Next they talk about the troubling trend of more young men choosing not to attend college. And in the third segment, they debate whether students should be allowed to decide whether they need a mental health day away from school.

