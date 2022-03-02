 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
The Ethical Life podcast: Why ethical behavior matters even in the fog of war

Episode 33: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about why it matters how Ukrainians react to the violent incursion by Russia.

Links to stories discussed during the podcast:

How Much Will the West Sacrifice for Ukraine?, by Tom McTague, The Atlantic

On the theological ethics of assassinating Vladimir Putin, by Jeff Hood, Progressive Christian

Drain Putin’s brains, by Robert Zubrin, National Review

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

