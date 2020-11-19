The Ethical Life podcast: Why we should care about ethics

In the premiere episode of "The Ethical Life," Scott Rada and Richard Kyte discuss why ethics are important, especially in such a polarized country. Topics discussed include confirmation bias, the role social media plays in how we consume information and the important questions we need to ask each other to hopefully get at the truth.

Also discussed are many people's mistrust of long-standing institutions, how the people in the "messy middle" of the political spectrum can wield more power and the perils of dalmatian racing.

