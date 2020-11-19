The Ethical Life podcast: Why we should care about ethics

In the premiere episode of "The Ethical Life," Scott Rada and Richard Kyte discuss why ethics are important, especially in such a polarized country. Topics discussed include confirmation bias, the role social media plays in how we consume information and the important questions we need to ask each other to hopefully get at the truth.
Also discussed are many people's mistrust of long-standing institutions, how the people in the "messy middle" of the political spectrum can wield more power and the perils of dalmatian racing.
Here are links to stories mentioned in the show:
In 2018, Floridians voted overwhelmingly to end greyhound racing, a sport they were told was archaic and inhumane. What if they were wrong? by by Ashley Stimpson of Longreads
Scientists find and destroy giant murder hornet nest in Washington State, by Peter O'Dowd and Elie Levine with WBUR-FM
When falling behind on rent leads to jail time, by Maya Miller and Ellis Simani of ProPulbica, with additional reporting by Benjamin Hardy of the Arkansas Nonprofit News Network
About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.
