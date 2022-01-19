The Ethical Life podcast: With workforce shortages, why isn't increasing immigration more popular?

Episode 30: Richard Kyte and Scott Rada talk about U.S. immigration policy and why this is one of the most polarizing issues in America today. Next they discuss whether automated traffic enforcement is a better way to keep people safe. And in the third segment, they look at why some people choose to be ignorant about what’s happening in their lives.

About the hosts: Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

