"The Ethical Life": We tackle 10 ethical dilemmas to mark our 10th episode

Topics include whether you should teach children that police officers are their friends, how much to reveal when selling a used car and if telling people with Alzheimer's disease the whole truth is always appropriate.

What we’ve been reading:

Rick: Boeing 737 Max cleared to fly again 'too early,’ by Theo Leggett of BBC News

Scott: How ‘Owning the Libs’ Became the GOP’s Core Belief, by Derek Robertson of Politico

Scott Rada is social media manager with Lee Enterprises, and Richard Kyte is the director of the D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership at Viterbo University in La Crosse, Wis.

