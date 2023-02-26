It would be absurd if after reading Plato’s “Gorgias,” Aristotle’s “Nicomachean Ethics,” Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse,” Confucius’ “Analects,” Ngũgĩ wa Thiong’o’s “Petals of Blood” or St. Augustine’s “Confessions” someone tried to quantifiably measure the effects any of these writers and their books have had on you, and, based on that measurement, judge whether these are “good” writers and their writing is worth reading.

It is absurd because what one learns from Plato, Woolf, Ngũgĩ, St. Augustine, and other great writers and thinkers exceeds all standard calculations. Learning that is worthy of the name surpasses all familiar interpretive frames of accounting because such learning introduces a new order of knowing and understanding that cannot be counted for through commonsensical representations. Such learning is not measurable but immeasurable; it exceeds the boundaries of existing measures and opens a space for a new way of being in the world.

Virginia Woolf’s “To the Lighthouse” is immeasurable because its impact on the reader is uncanny, wavering, uncertain and bordering on an ethical act that philosopher Jacques Derrida calls “undecidability.” By undecidability, Derrida means a decision that cannot be made within existing interpretative settings and has to be thought in its own terms.

This immeasurable freedom of the mind is what the humanities teach. “To the Lighthouse” represents the freedom of the human mind from codes and imposed formulations that are designed by those for whom reality is real only when it can be fit into a pre-ordered frame — an “evidence-based” reality. In “To the Lighthouse,” “evidence-based reality” collapses. In “Gorgias,” it is the very “evidence-based reality” that is subjected to a Socratic dialectic. This form of knowledge is so fundamental to a democracy that is grounded on the thoughtfulness of its citizens that in all universities and colleges students have been asked to study the humanities and learn the lesson of cohabiting with the other and otherness.

At UW-L, the otherness of the other taught by such immeasurable teaching is now banned. The university has made “evidence-based teaching” its official pedagogy and has forbidden all other forms of teaching. Forbidden not in the sense that it prevents other forms of teaching — that would be in violation of “academic freedom.” But “academic freedom” is made a mockery of by the career punishment meted out to the practitioners of other modes of teaching.

Why has UW-L instituted “evidence-based teaching”? UW-L is not alone in doing so. Most universities and colleges that train the labor force for big business operate with “evidence-based teaching.” The larger question is what has made “evidence-based teaching” the dominant method (it is a regulated “method”) of these universities and colleges. After all, “evidence-based teaching” hasn’t fallen from the sky. It is designed on earth for early purposes. Its purpose is to train an acquiescent labor force for big business.

What does “evidence-based teaching” do for big business?

“Evidence-based teaching” is a simple (if not simplistic) circle of communication: the boss (teacher) sends a code (an order/lesson on a particular subject), and the addressee signals back that they have received it. The ability of the boss (teacher) is measured by the number of responses that fit in the predetermined codes. These are codes of agreement within the established rules.

Teaching in the elite private universities is radically different. If UW-L and similar universities train workers and low-level managers, the elite universities educate the high-level managers — the bosses. Elite universities, in other words, educate high management cadres for international corporations and educate them in unbounded thinking and decision making. At Yale, for example, the Poorvu Center for Teaching and Learning celebrates the “teaching that can only be defined by quality of thought” and “curiosity for truth” — that is, the immeasurableness of teaching — over the kind of measurable “data mine teaching” that “insist(s) solely on measurable outcomes” that is now required at UW-L.

General universities and colleges, through “evidence-based teaching,” train a workforce that learns how to respond to codes sent by the boss and how to acknowledge that they have received the order and will act on it without question. “Evidence-based teaching” is a teaching organized by the power of the class in dominance that owns the means of producing wealth: it turns the students from working class families who attend general universities and colleges like UW-L into a permanent working class while Yale and other elite universities educate the bosses of this working class: a cadre of permanent bosses.

By instituting the regime of “evidence-based teaching,” the humanities at UW-L have been turned into a workshop of corporate skill training. Students in the “evidence-based” humanities are transformed into data points, and “good” teaching is reduced to teaching that is measured by demonstrating efficiency in relaying commands to move these data points toward improved completion of the tasks that are said to establish competency of basic skills. Only teaching that speaks in “measurable verbs” counts.

“Evidence-based teaching” teaches students from working class families that only what is measurable is valuable, while the immeasurable is reserved for the children of the elite. In fact, such thinking has become so pervasive in the University that without any intellectual embarrassment curricula discussions focus on “simplifying” the curriculum with claims that the students who attend comprehensive universities like UW-L are “intimidated” by abstract thinking, thinking that cannot be easily measured.

Students are, of course, aware of the hollowness of the “evidence-based” humanities. There’s an “enrollment” crisis in the humanities in general universities such as UW-L not because, as the popular view has it, the humanities have become irrelevant in a digital age but because “evidence-based teaching” has emptied the humanities of its analytical substance, its poetics of knowing, and its social task in a democracy: to educate thoughtful people who are ethical, honor the other and otherness, and are at home with what John Keats in his reading of Shakespeare calls “Negative Capability,” by which he means being “capable of being in uncertainties, mysteries, doubts, without any irritable reaching after fact and reason.”