Thomas Pribek: Separating fiction writers from politicians

I agree with Richard Kyte’s column disapproving a “steady diet of horror” in U.S. politics, but as the writer of a dissertation on thrillers, I have to defend the authors of depravity from an unfair comparison to politicians.

We frequently ask ourselves if interest in horrifying fiction is, well, sort of sick, but there are plenty of defenses, most important that it is make-believe, precisely the qualification missing from political scares. The real sin — I mean that, literally —is politics presenting horror as truth, at the very least exaggerating beyond all reason.

Fictional horror usually operates at an obvious level of absurdity. As Agent Scully observed on “The X-Files,” why a murder was not committed by vampires, “Because there aren’t any,” while politicians lie with virtually every claim of truth. Zombies defy all laws of reality, but some horror is fact, so constant repetition of it gives an exaggeration and lie some credibility.

Readers of fiction also have control of stories. Put down the book, look away from the screen, disavow “the willing suspension of disbelief” and yell “this is rubbish!”— but can you escape the TV ads? Just try to change the channel: It’s Michael Myers everywhere, no matter how often you try to get rid of him! Even without TV, there are yard signs, billboards, telephones, radio, every form of electronic computing device — there is no escape from the relentless, indestructible monsters! And it’s ALL TRUE! Ads include documentation; victims are real people (maybe), and tell you THE TRUTH (what they believe, maybe).

Edgar Allan Poe wrote one of the original inmates-take-over-the asylum stories, “The System of Dr. Tarr and Professor Fether.” Today’s politicians can admire how tough on crime they are when torture and revenge are the law!

The great thrillers often wink at the audience. After the depravity of “The Tell-Tale Heart,” you might remember that the narrator began by telling us about his frequent hallucinations. I would certainly enjoy a political ad beginning with “I’m probably delusional.” Some stories are an anonymous manuscript or a dying confession before execution — not really what a court would accept as evidence. It’s just coincidence that Halloween precedes major elections, but Ben Franklin wasn’t the only Founding Father with a sense of irony. And his brother’s newspaper wrote about the Salem Witch trials, when some of New England’s most reputable public leaders made horror stories into executions.

Perhaps the final satisfaction of horror fiction is a conclusion where the good guys win, if only briefly. It’s a constant fight against evil, but we can win a battle. To paraphrase Oscar Wilde, “That is why we call it fiction.” As for me, I say about our politics, “Be afraid. Be very afraid.”