Thomas Schlesinger: Do we have a right not to wear a mask?
0 comments

Thomas Schlesinger: Do we have a right not to wear a mask?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Thomas Schlesinger

Thomas Schlesinger

Government efforts to deal with the effect of the global COVID-19 pandemic has re-ignited an ongoing debate in American politics about the appropriate role of government in the lives of its citizens.

Compared to other Western democracies, U.S. politics places an emphasis on the importance of individual rights. The preamble to the U.S. Constitution states that we are forming this new government to ‘secure the blessings of liberty to ourselves and our posterity.“

This emphasis on individual rights is particularly cherished by American conservatives; liberals tend to place greater emphasis on issues of equity and fairness within society.

When the COVID-19 pandemic struck and quickly spread around the world, governments felt forced to issue stay-at-home orders, effectively shutting down the nation’s economy.

Many people, but especially conservatives, felt this was a case of government overreach.

Yet in addition to this focus on individual rights, American democracy places an emphasis on the role of the government to “establish justice, provide for the common defense and promote the general welfare” (preamble to the Constitution). These are commonly referred to as the common good.

Thus, the preamble to the Constitution lays out the political fault-lines that continue to dominate politics in America today. It is the appropriate role of government to safeguard both individual freedom and the common good.

In the case of COVID-19, conservatives are especially sensitive to increased government involvement in personal lives while liberals feel that these governmental intrusions are justified by the threat posed to the common good.

Which side is right? One thing to keep in mind is that rights are not absolute. Individuals have no right to “falsely yell fire in a crowded theater because of the threat it poses to the larger group.” Furthermore “your right to swing your fist ends where the other fellow’s nose begins” (except in cases of self-defense).

In modern society, the U.S. government has created many laws to protect the safety and general welfare of society. Thus, individuals have a personal responsibility to respect the health and welfare of other citizens.

Speed limits obviously place limits on individual freedoms but are broadly accepted (although some of us stretch the limit).

People wanting to drive are required to have a driver’s license because of the potential threat to others posed by untrained drivers. The requirement to wear seatbelts does limit our freedom, but the small loss of freedom saves small freedom thousands of lives each year.

The list of the limitations on personal freedom goes on and on. While we have a rich tradition that cherishes individual rights, we have another tradition of personal responsibility to respect the health and safety of society at-large.

In the case of the COVID-19, both sides should realize that neither individual rights nor responsibilities are absolute in American democracy.

We must weigh our individual freedom against the responsibility we owe to society. In the case of face masks, there is a great deal of evidence that the wearing of face masks protects those around you from contracting the virus.

If we cannot control the spread of the virus through voluntary face masking and social distancing, eventually the government will be forced to step in and again shut down the economy – a fate that none of us want to see because the pain of economic shutdown far exceeds the mild inconvenience of wearing a mask.

In times of emergency, like war or a global pandemic, we must each of us make personal sacrifices to safeguard the greater good.

Perhaps social distancing and the wearing of face masks is not too much to ask in order to protect the lives of those around us.

Thomas Schlesinger lives in La Crosse, holds a Ph.D. in Political Science/Healthcare Policy, and worked for 20 years at the Gundersen Health System (now retired). He continues to teach at UW-La Crosse and Viterbo University as adjunct staff.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal
Columnists

Commentary That Trump ad with Nazi imagery on Facebook? It proves conservatives wrong about content removal

A day after the U.S. Department of Justice and a Republican senator called on Congress to make it harder for tech sites to remove content that violates their terms of service, Facebook removed a slew of content posted by President Donald Trump's campaign for violating its terms of service. Specifically, Facebook on Thursday took down 88 Trump campaign ads calling on readers to "stand with ...

+2
Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological
Columnists

Commentary: Trump's lack of empathy is pathological

Picture, if you will, four Russian nesting dolls, each roosting inside another. Imagine the largest figurine is of President Donald Trump, and gestating inside are dolls representing the civil rights crisis, inside a financial disaster, inside the coronavirus pandemic. All of these calamities, in my opinion, are made worse than they should have been by Trump's ill temper, keen self-interest ...

Commentary: Trump says his visa crackdown will help put Americans back to work. It won't
Columnists

Commentary: Trump says his visa crackdown will help put Americans back to work. It won't

Having used the COVID-19 pandemic as a pretext to shut out asylum seekers, President Donald Trump is now using the disease as an excuse to exclude skilled workers, seasonal laborers and other would-be employees simply because they're not Americans. Don't expect the Democrats who railed against Trump's asylum moves to howl about the worker visa restrictions, however. On this issue, Trump's ...

Commentary: Defunding police to build stronger social services in communities
Columnists

Commentary: Defunding police to build stronger social services in communities

We've heard the calls from protesters, community organizers and activists to defund police departments across the country, and in the subsequent conversations about what that means, the general understanding is to redirect tax money from police departments to various social service programs. Doing this, advocates argue, free up police departments to respond to violent crimes, rather than ...

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News