Thomas Schlesinger: Do we have a right not to wear a mask?

In the case of COVID-19, conservatives are especially sensitive to increased government involvement in personal lives while liberals feel that these governmental intrusions are justified by the threat posed to the common good.

Which side is right? One thing to keep in mind is that rights are not absolute. Individuals have no right to “falsely yell fire in a crowded theater because of the threat it poses to the larger group.” Furthermore “your right to swing your fist ends where the other fellow’s nose begins” (except in cases of self-defense).

In modern society, the U.S. government has created many laws to protect the safety and general welfare of society. Thus, individuals have a personal responsibility to respect the health and welfare of other citizens.

Speed limits obviously place limits on individual freedoms but are broadly accepted (although some of us stretch the limit).

People wanting to drive are required to have a driver’s license because of the potential threat to others posed by untrained drivers. The requirement to wear seatbelts does limit our freedom, but the small loss of freedom saves small freedom thousands of lives each year.