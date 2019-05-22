One of the best pieces of advice I received was from Mayor Pat Zielke.
He told me several years ago at a gathering we hosted of former La Crosse mayors that if we did our best to listen to La Crosse’s citizens and work to follow through on their suggestions, our community would grow and succeed.
The city of La Crosse has pushed hard in my years in office to follow that advice. When it comes to the city budget, our citizens tell me loud and clear they want us to control spending, lower the amount of our debt and fix more miles of streets.
Recently, a citywide revaluation of residential properties has caused concerns by some of our property owners.
Although property taxes are dependent on spending and revenue levels and our property tax rate is dependent on the other local taxing jurisdictions, I understand how a substantial property value increase can raise alarm for someone.
Please know the city of La Crosse is committed to continuing our limits on spending, and recent practice and history confirms this commitment.
The citizens of La Crosse want us to be fiscally disciplined and prioritize the most important services such as police, fire, streets and neighborhoods.
We are listening and working hard every day to meet these goals. To understand how well we are listening, we analyzed several budget and performance measures. What we found is that our citizens’ guidance is leading us to a true resurgence.
The budget and service measures we track include total city spending, total debt, the total tax levy and property tax rate.
We also measure the total number of employees, total miles of street repairs, and the amount of state shared revenue and the state transportation aids we receive.
We compare our current performance to that in the years 2000, 2005, 2010 and 2015. Dollar amounts from earlier years were adjusted into today’s dollars for the sake of comparison.
Contrary to what you may see on social media, La Crosse’s performance on these measures has been outstanding.
Compared to 2010, total city spending is down more than 13% and total debt is down almost 39%.
Based on 2010 numbers, our city budget should be about $83.4 million and yet, our 2019 budget is $72.3 million — a difference of more than $11 million.
Our loan payments as a percent of the operating budget are also down more than 15%, confirming that we have less debt today and less of our operating budget going into debt service. This hold-the-line effort and reducing our debt allows for more of our operating budget to go into streets, police, fire and our neighborhoods.
Also since 2010, the city’s total tax levy is down more than 11% and our property tax rate is down nearly 2%. We have fewer employees overall, yet more staff in our police and fire departments. This staffing shift highlights our focus on public safety and neighborhood quality of life.
At the local level, we do not make excuses because we take pride in providing services to our people. However, providing these services has become more challenging because we get less help from the state of Wisconsin than in years past.
Since 2000, state shared revenue is down more than 51% and state shared revenue as a percent of our budget is down more than 49%.
State transportation aids — those funds we receive to maintain the state highways within our borders — are also down more than 30% since 2000.
The lack of state support requires La Crosse — and cities like us — to rely more heavily on property taxes to fund our services, since other options are limited.
This lack of options is also why we are proposing funding on the La Crosse Center to utilize more room tax versus the property tax.
Despite less help from the state, we are accomplishing more because we are listening to our citizens, showing stronger fiscal discipline and prioritizing streets, police, fire and neighborhoods. For example, since 2010 the total miles of street repaving is up more than 110%.
This year our program is set to repave more than seven miles, which will be the most repairs since 1998. We have fewer staff in the streets department, yet are more effective than in years past. This is primarily due to a better-equipped department and re-prioritized resources focused on fixing our streets.
We are also expanding code enforcement, refurbishing more parks and open space, building and maintaining more miles of trails, expanding our transit system, building more affordable housing, making citizen reporting even easier and reducing our carbon footprint like few other times in our history – but highlighting these accomplishments is for another day.
Again, we have our challenges and the recent revaluation of residential properties has caused some serious concerns.
Please know the city of La Crosse is working to put into action the goals and priorities identified by our citizens and that relationship is generating significant benefits.
