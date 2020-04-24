Tim Kabat, Ken Gilliam, Shawn Kudron and Jen Rombalski: Stay at home, plan next steps together

We support Gov. Tony Evers’ safer-at-home order extension. It will give us the time we need to prepare for potential new waves of infection that will likely occur as the community reopens.
We are doing well in La Crosse at flattening the curve and keeping case numbers low, because our people are staying home, practicing good hygiene and social distancing.
This is a direct result of the original Safer-at-Home Order #12. There is still critical work to do, and now is not the time to relax on these efforts.
We still have many unmet needs in our state and at the local level including statewide health care capacity, widespread state and local testing, contact tracing, isolation capacity and available personal protective equipment.
We cannot imagine how difficult it is right now for our small businesses and workers. Our hearts go out to their struggle. To that end, we continue advocating to our federal and state partners to pass and deliver additional relief and assistance to our businesses and to those who are unemployed.
You may be aware that the city of La Crosse has taken the additional step locally to pass a small-business relief program funded with local dollars. We are looking to see if we can do more.
The Legislature should be focused on small business and worker assistance and local funding, rather than lawsuits and challenges to the safer-at-home order.
There is so much more the state can and should be doing when it comes to testing, contact tracing and supporting closed businesses and those who are out of work.
The president and Wisconsin governor have established some criteria for when we can begin to re-open. A huge unmet need to start re-opening is large-scale testing to determine who is infected and who may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.
We know that testing locally is not widespread, but only geared to people with very specific symptoms and risk factors. A significant reason we are not doing more testing is due to the shortage of testing supplies. We need time to get these supplies and scale up testing.
We also need a large amount of PPE for our health care workers, emergency responders, law enforcement, street and utility workers and more. We have been asked to provide masks for the 52,000 residents in the city of La Crosse as well, and we are sure the business community has identified PPE as an unmet need.
We need more isolation capacity for health care workers, emergency responders and critical workers who want to avoid exposure and to keep their co-workers and families safe. And we need more contact tracing to understand who has potentially been exposed to someone with the virus.
We would encourage any regional plan to re-open to work closely with the health department, health systems and our fire and police chiefs to identify the specific details related to testing needs and case numbers, additional PPE, contact tracing and additional isolation and quarantine capacity.
Please remember, we are fighting a virus, not each other. This virus does not discriminate and neither should we. We will get through this together if we stay strong.
Tim Kabat is mayor of La Crosse. Ken Gilliam is La Crosse fire chief. Shawn Kudron is La Crosse police chief. Jen Rombalski is director of La Crosse County Public Health.
