Tim Kabat, Ken Gilliam, Shawn Kudron and Jen Rombalski: Stay at home, plan next steps together

There is so much more the state can and should be doing when it comes to testing, contact tracing and supporting closed businesses and those who are out of work.

The president and Wisconsin governor have established some criteria for when we can begin to re-open. A huge unmet need to start re-opening is large-scale testing to determine who is infected and who may be asymptomatic carriers of the virus.

We know that testing locally is not widespread, but only geared to people with very specific symptoms and risk factors. A significant reason we are not doing more testing is due to the shortage of testing supplies. We need time to get these supplies and scale up testing.

We also need a large amount of PPE for our health care workers, emergency responders, law enforcement, street and utility workers and more. We have been asked to provide masks for the 52,000 residents in the city of La Crosse as well, and we are sure the business community has identified PPE as an unmet need.

We need more isolation capacity for health care workers, emergency responders and critical workers who want to avoid exposure and to keep their co-workers and families safe. And we need more contact tracing to understand who has potentially been exposed to someone with the virus.