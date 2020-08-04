Tim Kabat: La Crosse is on sound financial footing

We have addressed this deficiency and improved our internal financial review process to ensure adequate review going forward. That is one of the purposes of our annual audits – to find and address mistakes.

Finally, he claims I “pulled a Trump” in changing the subject to obfuscate what isn’t being done. Again, I’ll let our citizens decide on my performance, but unlike the president, we are getting a lot done and addressing our challenges head on.

We have a balanced budget, lowered spending and taxes, and we provide high-quality services.

We have not missed a beat in providing critical services such as clean water and sewer, refuse and recycling pick-up, street repairs, emergency response, law enforcement and transit services during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.

We listen to our residents and are actively trying to help heal the wounds of racism, including addressing outdated statues and symbols. Contrary to Mr. Martin’s assertions, mayors are expected to do more than one thing.

I am proud of our community and the high quality of life we enjoy here in La Crosse. This quality of life doesn’t just happen, but is a concerted effort based on a sound plan.

I am also especially proud of how we are working to help our residents including our homeless and small businesses during a global health pandemic, the worst national economy since the Great Depression, and social unrest unlike we have witnessed in decades.

Tim Kabat is mayor of La Crosse.

