Tim Kabat: La Crosse is on sound financial footing

I write in response to Robert Martin’s guest column published in the Aug. 2 La Crosse Tribune.
He takes exception to my handling of several issues, ranging from Black Lives Matters, the Hiawatha, to the city’s financial stewardship.
Mayors are expected to do many things, including helping residents who are hurting, marching with those citizens who are demanding justice and assisting in managing the city’s financial resources.
In his letter, Mr. Martin pointed to a May 2018 Wisconsin Policy Forum report regarding La Crosse’s unfunded liabilities for retiree health insurance. He pointed to La Crosse’s $66.4 million unmet obligations in 2016. What he failed to note is that La Crosse’s position has dramatically improved in recent years.
Back in 2013 our unfunded retiree health care obligation was $76.7 million. Since that time, the city has lowered its unfunded future obligations to $51.4 million.
Contrary to his statements, La Crosse cash funds its retiree health-care obligations by placing the employer’s share in its annual operating budget (funded at $2.5 million in 2020). The city is committed to its future obligations to retirees and remains financially capable of doing so.
In 2014, we changed city policy for new hires to no longer provide city-funded health insurance during that time between an employee’s retirement and Medicare eligibility. This change puts the city on even better financial ground, even though it was a difficult decision and disappointing to our workers.
Mr. Martin noted that our $119.3 million capital budget for next year is much larger than this year’s $44.4 million plan. Again, what he fails to note is that two large projects comprise most of next year’s budget – the $62 million upgrade to our regional wastewater treatment plant and the $19.1 million for Riverpoint district streets, sidewalks, utilities and lighting.
Even with this large total plan, only $16.8 million is new borrowing. Each year we aggressively pay off the city’s debt, reducing the amount of our operating budget devoted to loan payments from 25.4% in 2013 to less than 16% today.
This plan creates more capacity, allowing us to complete significant community projects such as the La Crosse Center renovation and expansion, new and refurbished fire stations and more miles of street repairs.
We are successfully addressing our liability obligations and capital budget needs, while still reducing overall city spending, reducing the local tax levy and reducing our property tax rate.
Each of these indicators are at their lowest levels in years in real dollars. Adjusted for inflation, our financial discipline is unmatched in our region and I would stack up our performance against other cities, counties and school districts anywhere.
Mr. Martin also pointed to our 2018 financial audit, identifying a deficiency in internal controls. Specifically, this deficiency relates to the number of audit adjustments required during year-end audit field work.
We have addressed this deficiency and improved our internal financial review process to ensure adequate review going forward. That is one of the purposes of our annual audits – to find and address mistakes.
Finally, he claims I “pulled a Trump” in changing the subject to obfuscate what isn’t being done. Again, I’ll let our citizens decide on my performance, but unlike the president, we are getting a lot done and addressing our challenges head on.
We have a balanced budget, lowered spending and taxes, and we provide high-quality services.
We have not missed a beat in providing critical services such as clean water and sewer, refuse and recycling pick-up, street repairs, emergency response, law enforcement and transit services during the COVID-19 pandemic and economic downturn.
We listen to our residents and are actively trying to help heal the wounds of racism, including addressing outdated statues and symbols. Contrary to Mr. Martin’s assertions, mayors are expected to do more than one thing.
I am proud of our community and the high quality of life we enjoy here in La Crosse. This quality of life doesn’t just happen, but is a concerted effort based on a sound plan.
I am also especially proud of how we are working to help our residents including our homeless and small businesses during a global health pandemic, the worst national economy since the Great Depression, and social unrest unlike we have witnessed in decades.
Tim Kabat is mayor of La Crosse.
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!