After U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden was elected to Congress, he promised to put politics aside and be a voice for everyone in the 3rd Congressional District, whether we voted for him or not.

Unfortunately, his recent actions prove how empty that promise was, as he continues to take positions that would have devastating consequences for constituents.

As someone with two preexisting conditions, both of which are autoimmune disorders without a cure, I need over 20 medications to keep symptoms under control. I wouldn’t be able to afford these life-sustaining prescriptions without access to Medicare and Medicaid. I’m not alone — and for many Wisconsinites, living without programs that help us afford health care, have a roof over our head, and put food on the table isn’t an option.

That’s why I’m concerned about what will happen if politicians like Rep. Van Orden force a default on our nation’s debt, triggering an economic catastrophe and putting vital services at risk. In the 3rd Congressional District alone, a default could mean 102,000 families don’t receive their Social Security payments and put 263,000 people at risk of losing their health benefits from Medicare, Medicaid or Veterans Affairs.

It would also mean almost 130,000 Wisconsin families — people like me who depend on rental assistance — are in danger of becoming homeless as these rental assistance payments stall. Nobody should be tossed out on the street because politicians refuse to negotiate in good faith.

But Rep. Van Orden has refused to work across the aisle and find solutions to avoid a default. Instead, he recently voted for an extreme plan that cuts education, health care and rental assistance programs like Section 8, while protecting tax cuts for those at the top. That’s not the leadership Wisconsinites expect from their elected officials and it’s terrifying to consider that Rep. Van Orden would threaten the programs so many rely on.

Unfortunately, this has become a pattern for Rep. Van Orden and his consistent threats to benefit programs, while protecting tax breaks for the wealthy and big corporations, is why so many people are speaking out.

Recently, I joined several of his constituents at a La Crosse small business to share my story and ask Rep. Van Orden to fight for families like mine, for my parents who are on Social Security, and for small businesses who are investing in our communities. But instead of taking our concerns seriously, he took to social media to attack us for speaking up, mocking the concerns of the people he’s supposed to represent.

Regardless of political party or beliefs, I think we can all agree that members of Congress need to respect those they represent, listen to our concerns seriously, and do everything they can to make our state and nation better — it’s time for Rep. Van Orden to do that.