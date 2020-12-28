To achieve clean water and thriving farms in Wisconsin, it’s time for bold action

We need to support and encourage innovative farming practices and new cropping systems that improve farmers’ bottom lines and the environment.

We can work toward a permitting process that supports farms that are meeting water quality standards, and we need to realize a future where every farm in the state is meeting a minimum set of conservation standards.

We also recognize that in some sensitive parts of the state, farming practices will have to change more dramatically in order to protect our water resources, and our state needs to help those farmers adapt.

We must invest in Wisconsin farmers and Wisconsin’s drinking water. It won’t be easy, and it won’t be free, but the results will be worth every penny. We need to support our farmers who already recognize clean water is good business and help others adjust their practices to better protect our water. Every resident in Wisconsin has a right to clean water; if they don’t have it, we have an obligation as a state to help them get it.

We cannot address clean water or the future of farming in Wisconsin as standalone issues; they are challenges that must be met together. Too often, policy disagreements have resulted in conflict and inaction instead of compromises and improvements.

Our organizations are prepared to find common ground, to request bold changes from decision-makers, and to work toward a future where our state has clean water and a thriving agricultural community.

Mark Redsten is the president & CEO of Clean Wisconsin. Tom Crave is the president of the Dairy Business Association. Elizabeth A. Koehler is the state director of The Nature Conservancy in Wisconsin. Bob Micheel is the president of WI Land+Water.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0