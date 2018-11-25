Our political system is a mess.
How did we get here? For years, Americans have complained there is no difference between the political parties.
Of course, there historically have been differences, but not as distinct as some wanted. Throughout the 20th century, independent voters shifted from one party to another to help create a “big tent” enabling one party to govern. Because the parties were not “ideologically pure,” the party out of power could be involved in governing. The parties governed with consensus and moderation. The result was Americans continued to prosper, the middle class grew stronger and wealthier.
In the late 1990s, this successful approach to politics and problem solving began to change.
Led by Newt Gingrich (but not limited to him), the politics of personal destruction made it more difficult to work with political opponents who were increasingly viewed as enemies. Some party leaders were demanding ideological purity from their party’s candidates. The Iraq war generated personal attacks on George W. Bush and fed the polarization between parties.
After the 2010 success of the tea party faction of the Republican Party, parties in control of governorships and state legislatures had the opportunity to redraw state legislative and congressional district boundaries.
They also had the computer technology to draw boundaries with such precision that, in effect, the majority of legislators were selecting the voters who would choose a majority of the legislators. This was true in states controlled by Democrats as well as Republicans. This gerrymandering led to the candidates being more ideologically pure because their real competition came, not from the opposing party, but from the ideological extremists within their party.
Demands for ideological purity made it more difficult to work with members from the opposite party.
The objective was not to solve problems. Politics was no longer the “art of the possible;” it was a weapon in an ideological war. Political opponents were now labeled enemies and un-American. This ideological divisiveness neutered government and enhanced the power of corporations and wealthy individuals; it weakened the country, especially the middle class.
The effect was predictable. For decades, some European countries have had multiple ideological parties which prevented coalition governments from reaching a consensus. Now, the United States is following their lead in the direction of an oligarchy.
In the U.S., this shift to ideologically dominated parties has resulted in an embarrassing deterioration in infrastructure. Our railroads are third rate, our bridges and highways are collapsing and our water systems are deteriorating.
This, combined with the unimaginable influence of the very wealthy contributing millions of dollars to individual campaigns, has also led to the increasing gap between the wealthiest 5 percent in the U.S. and the rest of the population. Wealth combined with political power creates more wealth for the wealthy, and leaves less for the rest of the population.
Because elected representatives are no longer representing the people of their districts, as opposed to a plurality of their ideological faction, the majority of the people, the middle class, are not making economic progress.
Middle-class income has been stagnant since the 1980s. The middle class is paying a larger share of the overall tax burden. State governments are paying a lesser share of higher education tuition for their students, are investing less in education and infrastructure and are subsidizing wealthy corporations under the guise of job creation. Students are carrying higher debt and are required in some instances to actually pay higher rates of interest on student loans than retail customers or businesses. Money continues to flow to the wealthy at the expense of those without a voice in governing.
The U.S. Supreme Court has repeatedly issued decisions that favor wealthy corporations over laborers; created or “found” previously unknown rights for corporations; promoted the control by the wealthy of political campaigns by essentially removing all limits on secret campaign contributions. (The Wisconsin Supreme Court, controlled by a majority of ideological partisans, even removed the prohibition against candidates collaborating with wealthy contributors.) The U.S. Supreme Court has refused to protect the right to vote, has diluted the Voting Rights Act and has permitted the vote to be suppressed by numerous creative methods. The Supreme Court has rejected the opportunity to protect an individual’s right to vote by permitting extreme gerrymandering, further diluting the efficacy of the vote.
This is not an argument for complacency or despair. But, it should be a wake- up call. Before the middle class can make real economic progress, we must recognize the underlying political causes of our problems. Then, we can attack those problems and replace the politicians who support these pillars of destruction.
We must recognize that as we neuter government and eliminate positive regulations, that power vacuum is filled by large corporations and the super wealthy who selfishly want to eliminate regulations so they can do whatever they want and not be held accountable.
Ideologically pure Republican or Democrat parties are not healthy; they don’t lead to policies for the middle class or in the national interest. Rather, they promote the desires of wealthy donors and dilute the interests of the middle class.
The middle class will not recover its power until it is willing to deplete the power politicians have acquired over the last several decades. We must eliminate gerrymandering; stop secret, large-scale contributions to candidates; outlaw conflicts of interest that put lobbyists in charge of regulating the activities of the interest groups and prohibit the regulators from working for the interest groups they previously regulated.
People must participate and become educated on the issues and the character of the candidates. Maybe the recent midterm election with its record voter turnout is a start. Maybe not.
