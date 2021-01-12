Tom Fitzpatrick: Our democracy in peril

The January 6 siege against the U.S. Capitol and the post insurrection polling raises serious questions for democracy.

Seeing the U.S. flag desecrated by insurrectionists attacking the Capitol, scaling its walls, and rampaging through the Capitol hallways is the worst thing that has happened to that flag. The insurrectionists clearly don’t know what that flag stands for any more than what the Capitol building stands for. Both are symbols of the democracy those seditious rioters were attempting to destroy. They are symbols of the rule of law and the Constitution.

As if that terrible picture is not enough, it gets more obscene when we realize that these traitors were organized and incited by the President of the United States. Trump brought them together; Trump encouraged them to attack the Capitol. His eldest son told the crowd that they were coming for those congressional representatives who did not support Trump. President Trump even told the crowd that he would join them at the Capitol. This was the “darkest hour” in American democracy.