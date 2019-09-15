We in the Midwest are experiencing more significant, widespread and frequent flooding.
Other areas of the country face powerful hurricanes, drought, tornadoes and rising sea levels.
Despite overwhelming scientific evidence on the subject, only about 60% of Americans believe climate change is caused by humans. And only 40% believe that climate change will hurt them to a moderate or great extent.
This is unfortunate since climate change is here, and based on our current path it will only grow more frightening.
By burning fossil fuels, we create carbon emissions that trap heat from the sun in the atmosphere causing the earth and our oceans to grow warmer.
As our economy grows and less-developed countries industrialize, the pace of carbon emissions quickens, and climate change worsens. The implications of this have gone from an ominous threat to terrifying reality.
A Pandora’s Box of weather disasters has been unleashed upon nearly every region of the world.
Widespread flooding, mega-hurricanes, desiccating droughts, ravaging wildfires and punishing heat waves now headline our daily news.
As these disasters impact the breadbaskets of the world, higher food prices, food shortages, and in some places, famine will result.
This will create new waves of climate refugees fleeing their homelands as we are now seeing in the Bahamas. Rapidly melting glaciers are sliding into the oceans, depleting scarce stores of fresh water and dangerously raising sea levels.
Rising sea levels threaten low-lying cities all over the planet. According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, 40% of the U.S. population is at risk from rising seas and coastal cities including New York, Boston and Miami are threatened.
Yet many Americans refuse to accept the evidence of climate change even though it is based on the same scientific method that develops new miracle medical cures and sends people into space.
Despite warnings from NASA, many people are unwilling to believe the evidence of impending climate disasters. What kind of evidence is necessary to create the consensus needed for bold actions?
You have free articles remaining.
We make important decisions every day, whether they are related to work, family life or our health. When making significant decisions, we usually weigh two factors:
- How likely is it that a particular event will occur?
- If the event indeed occurs, how significantly will it impact our lives?
In terms of the likelihood that climate change is occurring, 97% of published climate scientists agree that the earth is warming, and it is extremely likely that it is human caused.
In terms of the impact that climate change will have on our lives, the stakes could not be higher. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change says that global emissions of carbon dioxide must peak by 2020 to keep the planet below 1.5° centigrade.
Unless we make major strides in reducing the emission of greenhouse gases in the next several years, the extreme climate events that now appear almost nightly on the news, will increase to truly horrific levels.
A group of economists, politicians from both parties and climate scientists have come together and agreed that an approach based on the power of the free market will be especially effective in slowing the rate of warming.
This market-based legislation would place a fee on the production or importation of fossil fuels. The regularly increasing fee would allow the market to transition to more economical, clean renewable energies.
A fee on carbon emissions is just one of many initiatives that we need to implement quickly if we are to avoid the most catastrophic effects of climate change.
The Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act (H.R. 763) has been reintroduced in the House but has yet to see action in the Senate. This legislation would effectively reduce carbon emissions by implementing a progressively increasing fee on carbon emissions with the collected dividend given back in equal shares to the American people.
In addition to H.R. 763, the Green New Deal, introduced by congressional Democrats, proposes to transition rapidly to renewable energy distributed by smart grids and promote electric vehicles and carbon-neutral buildings.
The time for discussion is over.
Failure to act now will mean that the lives of our children and grandchildren will be filled with climate disasters on a scale we have never seen. It is imperative that we call and email our U.S. senators and representative to urge that they co-sponsor and support H.R. 763 and other legislation for climate change solutions.
Author and climate change activist Bill McKibben said, “Very few people on earth ever get to say: ‘I am doing, right now, the most important thing I could possibly be doing.’ If you’ll join this (climate change) fight that’s what you’ll get to say.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.