Most of us lead really busy lives balancing family, career, exercise, hobbies, kids activities, and more. If — or when — a gradually increasing threat emerges, we have a tendency to hope that it never happens to us, happens far away, or that someone else will take care of it. Climate change is just such a threat.

We have postponed large-scale action for decades. Climate change is real: 99% of the world’s climate scientists agree it’s real, and it’s caused by human-generated greenhouse gases — also known as carbon pollution. A large majority of Americans believe that it is caused by our use of fossil fuels. Yet a wealth of misinformation stymies action.

We have all seen the stories of extreme weathers events growing in severity and frequency. Last week the United Nations’ top climate science group issued a sobering report: We are not acting quickly enough to prevent very serious effects of climate change. Once we pass 2.7 degrees of temperature increase, our efforts to slow/reduce climate change will be much less effective. Unlike past UN Climate Reports, these projections are made with high confidence. Without making major changes, the scary predictions of the future will come true.

But there is also good news. First and very importantly, we actually have the technology we need to pull us back from the brink. Soon we expect to have the technology to get us to net zero, or no net increase in carbon pollution. Second, fighting climate change even a little — every 10th of a degree increase we avoid — makes our lives easier.

We are still in charge of our destiny. If we, collectively, decide to take strong action against climate change, we can avert the worst. Many of us don’t act because we feel powerless or don’t know what to do. We, at the Climate Alliance for the Common Good, have compiled a list of the most effective practices to fight climate change, and they fall into three broad categories.