Tom Still: Balancing health data and privacy

Who owns health data? Legally, there are different interpretations. Because the data is collected through proprietary electronic data systems, one prevailing view is that hospitals, data companies, health systems, “payers” such as insurance companies and even doctors own it.

Others maintain it is the patients who own such data – or, at least, should control it – because the data is all about their own health conditions.

They deserve the right to be asked if they want that information to be available in a clean, unidentifiable way for research purposes. Some have argued they should also be compensated.

“The question of data ownership can be a perverse system,” said one medical technologist who took part in a Nov. 18 focus group discussion at GE Healthcare in Wauwatosa. “For some companies, ownership of data is the entire business model. The public policy goal … should be preventing (health) data from being used as a currency, which would help to unlock to ‘greenspace’ layer of data.”

That “greenspace” layer refers to the kind of information that can be used by researchers to explore all sorts of health questions. It may not help the patients whose data is mined, but it would likely help others in the future.