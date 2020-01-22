Tom Still: Data privacy needs federal solution

Multiply the California law times 49 other states and the result may well be economic bedlam as companies that collect data for any reason — including health records designed to be “portable” so that people get better care — struggle to comply with a maze of regulations.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Legislatures in at least six other states, including Wisconsin, may soon consider data privacy laws. A far better approach would be federal regulation creating a unified set of expectations that won’t inhibit interstate commerce or otherwise put U.S. companies and data sources at a competitive disadvantage.

The European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation, known by the acronym GDPR, is the best-known example of a widely applied data privacy law. Other countries such as Brazil, New Zealand and India have also taken a national approach to how personal data can be collected, stored, used and transmitted.

In an age of political gridlock, however, can Congress pass a bipartisan data privacy package? The answer is a lot closer to “yes” than one might think.

Late in 2019, two U.S. senators circulated largely similar bills on data privacy.