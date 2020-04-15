Tom Still: Epic’s digital health tools are helping fight COVID-19

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MADISON, Wis. – Until a few months ago, some health-care professionals were just as likely to view the use of electronic health records as a burden as an asset. Today, with the COVID-19 crisis nearing a disturbing crescendo in many U.S. states, those attitudes may be changing.

Experience thus far in the coronavirus outbreak suggests that digital health records and related online tools, such as telemedicine, are helping hospitals and health systems cope with the surge in requests for virtual diagnoses, analyzing trends in COVID-19 testing and managing cases requiring critical care.

Wisconsin-based Epic, a pioneer in the development of electronic medical records, provides such records for more than half of all Americans through 491 health systems. Its evolving story is a leading example of how health information technologies are making a difference in the lives of millions.

Because Epic is based in Verona, just outside Madison, its legacy customers include many of Wisconsin’s health systems. Perhaps because those health systems were early adopters or developed their own EMRs, such as the Marshfield Clinic, Wisconsin runs anywhere from a few percentage points to 10 percentage points ahead of national averages for EMR adoption by patients, office physicians and hospitals.