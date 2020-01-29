Tom Still: Federal battle looms over health records

Some members of Congress are worried the rules will make it easier for copycats overseas to rip off intellectual property, thus compromising American leadership in electronic health records.

Concerns have also been raised about cyber-attacks engineered around specific health protocols, such as altering blood types or IV settings in patient records, that could put people in danger.

Epic executives say their electronic health records are routinely improving lives and even saving them. For example, the lead poisoning crisis in Flint, Mich., was uncovered by a pediatrician who used Epic records to spot trends in young patients.

Public health crises such as flu epidemics can also be fought through digital health data. With the debate now centered in the nation’s capital, Epic has put up billboards in Washington metro stations and at Reagan National Airport to help make its case.

For its part, the ONC doesn’t dispute that electronic health records hold enormous potential to improve human health over time. In fact, agency leaders argue innovation is precisely what its rules aim to enhance, along with greater patient access to such records.