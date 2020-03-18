Tom Still: For business, dealing with virus is new territory

Still, many are considering a mix of options.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Some have cancelled or postponed business events, not only because some participants worked with larger companies that instituted travel bans, but they didn’t want the responsibility of being a corporate “Typhoid Mary.” (The Wisconsin Technology Council cancelled the live portion of its March 16 Tech Summit, for instance, in favor of teleconference meetings matching major companies and emerging firms.)

In some places across the country, coronavirus outbreaks have led to layoffs, especially in industries most sensitive to dramatic swings due to conditions they otherwise cannot control.

Some companies that are hiring have stopped doing face-to-face interviews. Other companies are trying to respond to rumors about specific workers who may have tested positive while maintaining privacy for all concerned. Still others are assembling “rapid response” teams to consider other implications of the health emergency.

Financial institutions are reaching out to clients who are understandably worried about steep declines in stock markets. As Investor’s Business Daily reported Thursday, the average American lost $22,313 from the coronavirus “market correction” in the past two weeks.