Tom Still: Global economy is becoming reality

APPLETON, Wis. — There are many reasons why people in Wisconsin and elsewhere can be skeptics when it comes to the global economy.

Whether it’s the coronavirus outbreak, seemingly endless debates over tariffs and trade pacts, or worries over jobs being lost overseas, people can be tempted to think it’s time to crawl into a manhole and cover it from above.

If only it were that simple – or even possible.

The reality of today’s economy is that connections that range from digital to physical have transformed how people around the world work and live, usually for the better.

Wisconsin’s geographic position in the middle of the United States may insulate the state from some trends, but the diversity of its economy means it can provide the goods and services the world needs while also attracting investment from abroad.

The reach of the global economy in Wisconsin and how it strengthens the state was the topic of a Feb. 4 Tech Council Innovation Network luncheon at Fox Valley Technical College in Appleton, where a group gathered to hear about exports, foreign direct investment and ways companies can better take advantage of global opportunities.