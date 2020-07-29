Tom Still: Investing in an endless frontier

A mix of reasons brought this bipartisan group together. Economic competitiveness at a time when American innovation is being challenged abroad is chief among them, but so is national security and the need to protect domestic intellectual property from unlicensed copying and pilfering abroad.

Gallagher zeroed in on that challenge when he announced his support: “In recent years, the United States has taken important steps to slow the transfer of critical technologies to the Chinese Communist Party. But in order to ensure the CCP does not gain technological superiority in the future, we also need make proactive investments in strategic technologies central to the competition.”

Several independent “think-tank” reports have also contributed to the discussion. The Brookings Institution issued a report in late 2019 that called for more investment in emerging technology and innovation centers, with Madison (No. 1) and Milwaukee (No. 17) high on the list. In a separate report at roughly the same time, The Chicago Council for Global Affairs published “A Vital Midwest,” which drove home reasons why the nation’s heartland should be a major part of leading such a transformation.