Tom Still: Investors are showing signs of life

However, young companies should be wary of trying to woo investors with ideas that might not outlive the pandemic itself, warned panelist Tim Keane, founder of Golden Angels Investors.

“What often happens is we see people with good short-term ideas use a long-term capital structure, which winds up being is a problem for them,” Keane said.

In recent surveys, Midwest and Wisconsin investors expressed caution about new investments and some startups are experiencing major trouble in finding cash. Angel investors, who often represent the first outside money in young companies, are the most cautious. But those same investors say they’re likely to stick with the deals they have already made, however, and will put money in new portfolio companies if it feels right.

A survey by the Wisconsin Technology Council of 25 state investors showed 16% invested in new deals in March, 24% in May and 28% expected to do so in June. The rest expected to make a new investment sometime before the end of the year.

Deals are still getting done in 2020, although not as many as transpired in 2019 and perhaps not always on terms entrepreneurs once envisioned. Even during a pandemic, a winning team, a solid business plan and innovative technology may still attract the money it needs.

Tom Still is president of the Wisconsin Technology Council. He can be reached at tstill@wisconsintechnologycouncil.com.

