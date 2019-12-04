Tom Still: Legislature can tout bipartisan work

Amid the sound and fury over some major issues, there can be consensus on others. In fact, that’s been the pattern in the Legislature since 2012, according to official records.

Through the spring of 2018, well over 90 percent of the 1,200-plus bills passed by the Assembly and Senate have garnered bipartisan votes. The lowest bipartisan approval rate for any one house was 89.5 percent in the Senate in 2011-2012.

That bipartisanship was reflected in two bills, passed by strong margins in the Legislature and signed into law by Evers in November, that are important to the state’s emerging tech sectors.

Assembly Bill 38 streamlines the process by which faculty-led startups are reviewed for possible conflicts of interest.

Under current law, any contract exceeding $250,000 over two years and tied to a faculty or staff entrepreneur must receive a 45-day “review” by the UW Board of Regents. This is the case even when the relationship was reviewed previously.

This Regents review slows down the process without adding value, costing young companies time and money at a critical point. The companion bill was Senate Bill 42.