Tom Still: Looking at tech trends for 2020

Breaking the privacy deadlock: Some legislatures are considering state-based laws to rein in the tech industry’s generally unregulated collection of personal information. A “California-knows-best” law is scheduled to take effect in January, but most observers agree a state-by-state solution would be a disaster for the U.S. digital economy. A federal bill has been drafted for review in the House Energy and Commerce Committee by Democratic and Republican staffers, a move that suggests Congress can install uniform safeguards for how companies collect and use reams of personal data. Also coming: More definition on how electronic health records are used.

Trade’s emerging tech side: Passage of the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement in the House of Representatives means the Senate will likely follow suit in January. This pact is vital to sectors ranging from agriculture to manufacturing; less known is that trade with Canada and Mexico supports 250,000 American tech-related jobs. The USMCA contains the strongest digital and intellectual property chapters found in any free-trade agreement. One-third of U.S. exports go to Mexico and Canada, which are also Wisconsin’s two leading trade partners by far.